The Church ranks first among Romania’s most trusted institutions

The Church ranks first among Romania’s most trusted institutions, according to the latest Informat.ro – INSCOP Research Barometer.

Survey data show that 63.9% of respondents state they have “quite a lot” or “very much” trust in the Church, marking a significant increase compared to 57.7% recorded in July last year. With this rise, the Church becomes the institution enjoying the highest level of public trust in Romania, surpassing even the Army and confirming a clear trend of strengthening positive public perception.

According to INSCOP Research Director Remus Ștefureac, this development reflects a broader social tendency toward institutions perceived as standing outside day-to-day political conflict.

“The Church and the Army remain symbolic reference points of stability and identity, indicating that people are seeking anchors of continuity beyond the political arena. This is a classic pattern in societies marked by structural distrust toward the political class,” Ștefureac explained.

The survey was conducted between 12 and 15 January 2026, using the CATI method (telephone interviews), on a representative sample of 1,100 adults from Romania’s non-institutionalized population. The margin of error is ±3%, with a confidence level of 95%.

Source: Basilica.ro / Photo credit: Basilica.ro / Mircea Florescu

Orthodox Times