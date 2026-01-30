Ecumenical Patriarch named Honorary President of Union of Constantinopolitan Greeks of Northern Greece

The Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew visited on January 29 the offices of the Union of Constantinopolitan Greeks of Northern Greece in Kalamaria, where he was proclaimed Honorary President of the Union following a unanimous decision of its Board of Directors.

Addressing the members of the Union, the Ecumenical Patriarch expressed his deep emotion and gratitude for the distinction, noting that it reflects the strong bond of love and devotion toward the Mother Church.

“We rejoice and take pride in you as worthy children of the Mother Church. We are deeply moved by this high distinction, by your words, and by this beautiful ceremony of recognition. Today’s honor bestowed upon our person is at the same time a testimony of your love for the Mother Church, our Ecumenical Patriarchate,” Patriarch Bartholomew stated.

He emphasized that the Phanar has historically been a central bearer of the wider cultural heritage of the Orthodox Christian people, preserving traditions, serving Orthodox Christian truth, and engaging responsibly and sensitively with the modern world and its challenges.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also recalled the recent celebration in Nicaea of Bithynia marking the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council, attended by the Pope of Rome. He referred as well to the Symbol of Faith, completed at the Second Ecumenical Council in Constantinople, which “continues to be read in our churches to this day in its original language, common Greek, through which our faith was spread throughout the world.”

“This language, our religious culture, and our broader civilization are precisely what you cultivate here in the Union,” he added, highlighting the organization’s lectures, cultural events, and significant publications.

Patriarch Bartholomew made special mention of the President of the Union, theologian Polyvios Strantzalēs, a graduate of the Theological School of Halki and a prolific researcher of the history, culture, and education of Constantinople, with whom he noted a long-standing friendship.

Describing the Union of Constantinopolitan Greeks of Northern Greece as “a gift offered by the Greek community of Constantinople to Thessaloniki,” the Ecumenical Patriarch concluded:

“We Romioi do not live only on the glory of our ancestors; we strive to create works worthy of them and of our history. This is exactly what you are achieving, and you are doing so in an exemplary manner.”

The event reaffirmed the enduring spiritual, cultural, and historical ties between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Constantinopolitan Greek community in Northern Greece, highlighting their shared commitment to preserving faith, language, and heritage for future generations.

Orthodox Times