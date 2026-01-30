Ecumenical Patriarch attended emotional opening of Imbros and Tenedos Park in Thessaloniki (VIDEO)

Amid an atmosphere of profound emotion, nostalgia, and deep symbolism, the inauguration and official naming of the “Imbros and Tenedos Park” took place on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the intersection of Mitropoulou and Gambeta streets in Thessaloniki.

The ceremony was honored by the presence and liturgical leadership of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, himself a native of Imbros. Also in attendance were representatives of local government, associations, institutions, and a large crowd, primarily descendants of Imbrians and Tenedians who historically settled in this neighborhood of the city.

The event took place under heavy emotional circumstances as Thessaloniki and the entire country mourned the sudden loss of seven young PAOK supporters, as well as the female workers who lost their lives at the “Violanta” factory.

The ceremony began with an address by the President of the Imbrian Union of Macedonia and Thrace, Pavlos Stamatidis, who opened by offering his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in recent tragedies.

Referring to the park, Stamatidis emphasized the deep emotional bond that Imbrians and Tenedians share with it.

“From 1964 onward, this is where we came and settled. Here we played as children, here we brought our children for walks, and today, we bring our grandchildren. When we proposed the idea of creating the park to the mayor, he embraced it with great enthusiasm, and the Municipal Council unanimously approved the decision.”

Mr. Stamatidis also underscored the importance of unity among the Imbrian and Tenedian Greek communities. “I know you want us to stay united. And today, as always, we are united,” he noted.

Representatives of the Imbrian and Tenedian associations in Athens, as well as members of the Imbrian Union of Macedonia and Thrace, attended the ceremony.

Ecumenical Patriarch: Continue the struggle to preserve our presence on the islands

Particularly moving was the speech of the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who spoke of the centuries-old history of Imbros and Tenedos, the unique ethos and humanity cultivated by their people, and the forced uprooting of refugees who had to abandon everything to save what they could.

Addressing young people in particular, the Ecumenical Patriarch urged them to continue the struggle to preserve their “cradle” and the Greek presence in a land with a history spanning millennia.

“Visit Imbros and Tenedos, discover them, walk the paths once walked by our ancestors, and rejoice in the deep blue sky of the Aegean.”

The Patriarch did not hide his emotion, stating that he gives thanks to God for having been born on Imbros and for receiving there his earliest life experiences. He expressed pride in the courage and perseverance of the Imbrians and Tenedians who remained on the islands during the “stone years,” keeping churches, oil lamps, and ancestral graves alive so that those who returned could find their roots.

At the same time, he thanked the Mayor of Thessaloniki, the Municipal Council, and the Imbrian Union for the establishment of the Imbros and Tenedos Park and for their ongoing contribution.

Commemorative Plaque and Chapel of Panagia Imbriotissa

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the unveiling of the small church of Panagia Imbriotissa took place, along with a commemorative plaque bearing the inscription:

“What is forgotten fades and is lost;

we do not forget Imbros and Tenedos.”

— Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Imbros

The park was inaugurated

on Friday, January 30, 2026

by His All-Holiness

the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

and the Mayor of Thessaloniki, Mr. Stylianos Angeloudis

Imbrian Union of Macedonia–Thrace

The unveiling took place to the sound of the Akathist Hymn, with Metropolitan Philotheos of Thessaloniki giving the signal to begin.

The event concluded with the Patriarch, the Mayor, and the President of the Imbrian Union planting an olive tree in memory of the uprooting, while members of the Imbrian Union of Macedonia–Thrace offered attendees a traditional Imbrian sweet known as rakismata, sealing with taste and remembrance a day dedicated to history, exile, and collective identity.

Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Source and Photo: emakedonia.gr, Giannis Goumakis

Orthodox Times