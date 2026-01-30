Aram I Awards Alfred Havan ‘Knight of Cilicia’ Medal

During a special ceremony on January 16, longtime community leader and activist Alfred Havan was awarded the “Knight of Cilicia” by His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia. The event took place at the Western Prelacy, where Prelate Archbishop Kegham Khacherian presented the award on behalf of the pontiff.

The majority of Havan’s community service was in Iran, where he held leadership positions. For more than six decades, Havan has played an active and influential role in the religious, national, educational, organizational, and athletic life of the Iranian-Armenian community. His service was especially significant in New Julfa (Isfahan) and Mashhad, where he held numerous leadership positions, supported community institutions through generous contributions, and carried out major public-service initiatives that included the strengthening the role of the church.

Prelate Khacharian with Alfred Havan and his family

Archbishop Sebouh Sarkissian, the Prelate of Tehran, requested from the Catholicos to award Havan.

During the special ceremony at the Prelacy attended by Havan’s family members, Prelate Khacherian presented the medal after reading the Pontifical Encyclical

Alfred Havan’s family, relatives and friends at the ceremony

Conveying congratulations form Catholicos Aram I, Archbishop Khacherian praised Havan’s activism and lifelong national service, and offered his blessings to him and his family.

Havan was born in 1934 in Hamedan, Iran. At the age of seven, he relocated with his family to New Julfa, where he became actively involved in community life, dedicating his efforts to the development and advancement of the Armenian community. A construction professional, Havan later rendered civic service to his country of birth as a senior official with a major U.S. residential construction firm operating in Iran. He subsequently founded his own firm, Techno Pars, whose operation was primarily based in Mashhad, in northeast of Iran. While residing in Mashhad with his family, Havan oversaw major urban housing developments and remained fully engaged in Armenian communal life, offering his professional expertise and civic-minded leadership to the growth and development of the local community there.

Havan is married to Dzaghgush Loukassian. They have three children and five grandchildren. Two years ago, Mr. Alfred Havan relocated to the United States and settled in Los Angeles.

Asbarez