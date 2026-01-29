Pashinyan backs linking Armenia’s energy grid with Türkiye, Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday that linking Armenia’s energy network with those of Türkiye and Azerbaijan would boost export capacity and support regional peace, Armenpress reported.

Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan dismissed claims that integrating energy networks with Baku would be counterproductive due to existing energy surpluses in both nations.

He said Armenia’s grid is currently only linked with Georgia and Iran, emphasizing that new connections would provide access to larger international markets.

“Armenia could use Azerbaijan’s networks to gain access to larger export markets, and Azerbaijan is interested in the same logic,” Pashinyan said, adding that such a move would also facilitate energy transmissions to the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan.

The prime minister highlighted that even if export models do not fully materialize, Armenia would still benefit from transit revenues.

He linked the initiative to the Trans-Regional Infrastructure and Peace Project (TRIPP), asserting that “interdependence” through shared communication and energy routes serves as a vital security guarantee for the nation.

Regarding the progress of the proposal, Pashinyan emphasized that technical and political analyses are ongoing. He noted that there is a “political understanding” on the issue, and concrete agreements will be announced once they are finalized at the expert level.

Sabah Gazetesi