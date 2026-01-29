Gov. Newsom Decries Dr. Oz Video that Targets Armenian-Americans

ANCA Western Region Condemns Dr. Oz and CMS for Discriminatory Video

Governor Gavin Newsom of California said his office is reviewing a video that features Dr. Mehmet Oz, President Donald Trump’s Administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, targeting the Armenian-American community for alleged healthcare fraud.

“Our office is reviewing reports that Dr. Mehmet Oz targeted the Armenian American community in Southern California recently — making racially charged claims of fraud outside Armenian-owned businesses, including a popular bakery,” Newsom said in a post on X on Thursday.

“Given the historic sensitivities involved, we are taking these allegations seriously,” Newsom added. “Any and all acts of hate have no place in California.”

ANCA-WR Condemns Dr. Oz’s Targeting of Armenians

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region condemns the recent statements and video released by CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz in which he associates alleged healthcare fraud in Los Angeles County with “foreign influences,” including “Russian-Armenian gangs,” and references Armenian identity, language, and community presence as markers of criminality. This rhetoric—especially when amplified by a senior federal official—undermines civil rights norms and fuels a climate of Armenophobia.

Let us be clear: fraud is a crime, and every proven fraudster—regardless of background—must be investigated and prosecuted under the rule of law. But the rule of law requires individualized suspicion and evidence, not insinuations based on language, culture, or ethnicity.

“Public officials carry a special responsibility to uphold both the letter and the spirit of the Constitution,” said ANCA-WR Chairman Oshin Harootoonian. “When enforcement rhetoric drifts toward ethnic generalizations, it weakens civil rights protections and puts entire communities at risk. Armenian Americans, like all Americans, deserve equal justice under law — nothing less.”

For Armenian Americans—whose families carry the living legacy of the Armenian Genocide and over a century of denial, erasure, and dehumanizing propaganda—this kind of messaging is not an abstraction. It mirrors patterns historically used to stigmatize Armenians as an “other,” justify exclusion, and incite hostility. When such rhetoric comes from a federal official, tasked with safeguarding public health programs, it is especially dangerous: it risks converting a legitimate public integrity effort into a vehicle for stereotyping and collective blame and scapegoating. In addition, Dr. Oz’s public record on issues of direct and profound importance to Armenian Americans—including the denial of the Armenian Genocide and his direct ties to Turkey—makes it all the more imperative that his conduct as a federal official be scrupulously neutral, evidence-based, and free from ethnic generalizations.

ANCA-WR is deeply concerned that this framing is already functioning as publicly amplified hate messaging: it signals to the public that Armenian identity itself is suspicious; it encourages harassment of Armenian-American businesses and professionals; and it lays groundwork for discriminatory enforcement. This is the pathway by which stigma becomes hate incidents, and by which bias becomes civil-rights violations.

The United States Constitution and our civil rights tradition demand more. Equal justice under law forbids the government from treating race, ethnicity, national origin, or language as proxies for criminal suspicion. Federal officials have a heightened duty to ensure that enforcement is non-discriminatory, evidence-based, and respectful of the dignity and rights of all communities.

ANCA-WR calls on Dr. Oz and CMS to:

Immediately retract and correct rhetoric that links alleged fraud to Armenian identity, language, or culture, and issue a clear public statement affirming that investigations will be evidence-based and non-discriminatory.

Cease public insinuations about identifiable community businesses absent verified, individualized evidence and due process.

Engage community stakeholders to repair the harm caused, restore trust, and ensure anti-fraud efforts protect patients without endangering targeted communities.

Commit to civil-rights compliant enforcement, including safeguards against ethnic profiling and language-based targeting.

ANCA-WR reiterates: Armenian Americans are proud contributors to California and to the United States. We will not accept collective blame, racially coded narratives, or government communications that fuel Armenophobia and put our community at risk.

We stand ready to support rigorous, lawful anti-fraud enforcement—focused on conduct, evidence, and accountability—while defending the civil and human rights of our community and all communities.

ANCA-WR notes that numerous Members of Congress have consistently spoken out against hate speech, ethnic profiling, and discrimination targeting Armenian Americans and other minority communities. Statements and actions from these offices underscore the bipartisan expectation that federal enforcement remain evidence-based and fully compliant with civil rights protections.

Representatives Laura Friedman, Brad Sherman, Luz Rivas and California Gubernatorial Candidate Ian Calderon were among many officials expressing their condemnation of Dr. Oz.

California Armenian Legislative Caucus Condemns Dr. Oz

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation condemns Dr. Oz targeting Armenian American owned California businesses for accusations of fraud. In a clip released, Dr. Oz is seen cruising through Los Angeles implying that Armenian businesses are connected to fraud schemes of organized crime by the Armenian mafia.

Chair of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Assemblymember John Harabedian (D-Pasadena) says, “Dr. Oz knows a thing or two about fraud. He’s made millions promoting magic pills and miracle cures, betraying the Americans who trusted him. The Trump Administration is stripping healthcare benefits from millions of Americans while Dr. Oz is cruising around Los Angeles demonizing the Armenian community. Healthcare fraud is a real problem, and it starts from the top.”

L.A. County has become an epicenter for health care fraud in America. Criminals have corrupted the system so much that fraud is now almost expected. President Trump has made it clear: we will not tolerate the patient harm or taxpayer funded theft any longer. More to come. pic.twitter.com/JOp8ltimq8 — DrOzCMS (@DrOzCMS) January 27, 2026

California is home to the largest Armenian American population in the United States, and Armenians living in California have enriched our state for over 100 years through their leadership and contribution in business, agriculture, academia, government, medicine, technology, the arts, and more.

Asbarez