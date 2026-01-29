Artsakh Support Cafes Create Healing and Belonging for Displaced Elders

With support from the Armenian Women's Welfare Association, the Artsakh Support Cafes provided vital psychosocial support to elders displaced from Artsakh, creating spaces of community, dignity, and connection during a period of profound loss and transition.

Over a six-month period, the Cafes operated in four locations—Ararat, Vanadzor, Echmiadzin, and Abovyan—serving 97 elders displaced from Artsakh. The program offered safe, welcoming spaces where participants gathered regularly for companionship, emotional support, and a renewed sense of routine following displacement.

An unexpected and deeply meaningful outcome of the program was the participation of elders from Armenia, who asked to join the Cafes alongside displaced elders from Artsakh. This organic integration strengthened the program’s impact, fostering shared understanding, mutual care, and inter-community solidarity.

As relationships formed, elders from Armenia extended friendship and support to elders from Artsakh, helping ease isolation and grief through conversation, cultural familiarity, and presence. Over time, the Cafes evolved from structured support programs into true communities of belonging.

“Displacement does not only take away homes—it disrupts identity, routine, and connection,” said Dr. Jane Mahakian, president of Alzheimer’s Care Armenia. “The Artsakh Support Cafes restored something essential for our elders: a place to belong. Healing emerged not only through structured support, but through human connection and shared culture.”

The Artsakh Support Cafes highlight the effectiveness of culturally responsive, community-based initiatives in addressing the emotional and social needs of displaced elders—an often-overlooked population in humanitarian response efforts.

Building on the program’s success, Alzheimer’s Care Armenia plans to sustain and expand the Support Cafes, continuing to bring together elders displaced from Artsakh alongside elders from Armenia to support long-term community healing.

The organizers expressed their gratitude to the Armenian Women’s Welfare Association for making the initiative possible and for its continued commitment to supporting vulnerable Armenian communities.

About Alzheimer’s Care Armenia

Alzheimer’s Care Armenia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals living with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, as well as their families and caregivers. Through culturally responsive programs, community education, professional training, and psychosocial support services, ACA strengthens dementia care infrastructure in Armenia and supports vulnerable elder populations affected by displacement, isolation, and cognitive decline.

Asbarez