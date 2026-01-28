Armenian Educational Foundation’s Seventh Annual Oratorical Competition to be Held at UCLA On February 1st

In continuation of its longstanding commitment to advancing educational opportunities for Armenian students in the United States, the Armenian Educational Foundation will host its seventh Annual Oratorical Competition. Building on the success of prior years, the 2026 competition continues its collaboration with UCLA’s Center for World Languages. The event will be held at UCLA’s Hershey Hall, 612 Charles E. Young Drive East, Los Angeles, on Sunday, February 1. The middle school program will commence at 10 a.m., followed by the high school program at 2 p.m. Throughout the day, the selected students will compete and showcase the power of their words, demonstrating their thoughtful insight, unique perspectives, and effective command of communication.

Students representing California Armenian middle schools and high schools will participate in the Armenian and English language speaking contests. The schools participating in the competition this year include AGBU Manoogian-Demirdjian School, Armenian Mesrobian School, Armenian Sisters’ Academy, Chamlian Armenian School, Holy Martyrs Ferrahian High School, Rose and Alex Pilibos Armenian School, and Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School.

The program’s Master of Ceremonies will be Teni Karapetian, Director of Nonfiction, Comedy, Sports, and LIVE Publicity at Netflix. A seasoned communications executive with more than two decades of experience in film and television publicity, she brings a distinguished record of leadership and a meaningful connection to UCLA as a proud alumna.

The competition will be adjudicated by a distinguished panel of judges whose professional backgrounds span law, media, academia, medicine, public policy, and the arts. Judges for the Armenian Middle School division include Ani Adjemian of the USC Gould School of Law, Ara Khachatourian of the Armenian Media Network, and historian and theologian Ani Shahinian, PhD. The English Middle School division will be evaluated by Katherine Sarafian of Pixar Animation Studios, Armen Karaoghlanian of the Armenian Film Society, and Lisa Markarian of the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office. Serving as judges for the Armenian High School division are Anahit Baghshetsyan of the Nevada Policy Research Institute, author and academic Talar Chahinian, PhD, and Armen Aboulian, MD of Kaiser Permanente. The English High School division will be judged by Alexandra Kazarian of Geragos & Geragos, Rev Lebaredian of NVIDIA, and Ramela Ohanian of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP. Collectively, the judges bring a wealth of expertise and community leadership, ensuring a thoughtful and meaningful evaluation of the students’ presentations.

Lara Petrossian, the AEF Oratorical Committee Chair, stated, “The AEF Oratorical Competition offers students the chance to strengthen their leadership, critical thinking, and communication skills while engaging deeply with both their Armenian identity and the important issues shaping our world today. This event holds a special place in our community, and we welcome all to join us and witness our students’ compelling presentations firsthand. I am grateful for everyone who contributes to this tradition, and I cannot wait to see the insight and brilliance our students bring this year.”

AEF was established in 1950 in Los Angeles, California, to provide financial support to Armenian students and Armenian educational institutions and programs in Armenia and the diaspora. All AEF programs are planned and executed by volunteers with minimal overhead – assuring donors that their contribution is used directly towards the program they support.

For more information on the Armenian Educational Foundation, the competition or to donate online, please visit the AEF website.

