Ohanian Becomes First Armenian-American to Receive Best Picture Oscar Nomination

Rising producer Sev Ohanian received a Best Picture Academy Award nomination on Thursday for the film “Sinners,” along with his fellow producers Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler. This marks the first time an Armenian-American has been nominated for the coveted honor.

The Academy Award nominations were announced Thursday morning. “Sinners” made Oscar history by becoming the most nominated film of all time with 16 nods. The previous record was held by “All About Eve,” “Titanic” and “La La Land,” each of which had received 14 nominations.

“Sinners” has emerged as one of the year’s most celebrated films, grossing approximately $368 million worldwide while earning numerous nominations and wins from major industry guilds and organizations.

Ohanian was on hand on January 11 to accept the Golden Globe award for Cinematic & Box Office achievement for “Sinners,” which had received seven nods.

The 2026 Academy Awards will be held on March 15, 2026 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Asbarez