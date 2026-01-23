Armenia Beats Ukraine in First Futsal Victory

Armenia beat Ukraine, 2-1, marking a historic victory in the Euro 2026 Futsal Tournament being held at the at Zalgiris Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania. It was Armenia’s first foray into the European championship.

Futsal is a fast-paced, FIFA-recognized 5-on-5 indoor soccer variant played on a hard, basketball-sized court with a smaller, low-bounce ball.

Mihran Dermenjyan scored both goals for Team Armenia, propelling the team for the next round. Armenia will face the Czech Republic on Sunday in a match that will be a key test for the team.

“It’s very hard to put these emotions into words — the tension is still there. Our journey at this tournament has only just begun. We are happy, but we hope there is much more to come. Playing at the European Futsal Championship is a dream, and I had always dreamed of scoring here. We knew Ukraine were a very strong opponent, but we had a clear tactical plan and believed in ourselves until the very end. Our hard work paid off,” an enthusiastic Dermenjyan said after the match.

Team Armenia head coach Ruben Nazaretyan emphasized the importance of a successful start and thanked his players:

“I am very happy with the victory over such a strong opponent in our opening match. It’s a great way to start the tournament. I hope we can continue in the same spirit. Our goal is to win the next two matches as well. I’m grateful to my players — we talked about this before the game, and everything worked out exactly as planned,” Nazaretyan said.

