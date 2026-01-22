Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders meet ‘standing’ in Davos

Trump: In February, Vice President Vance will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan
Ambassador Debnath Shaw: India Stack – The Indian Approach and Experience
Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee: India’s Global and Cultural Heritage
FM reports death toll from protests in Iran
US dollar loses value in Armenia
No criminal proceeding against Catholicos of All Armenians, Prosecutor General’s Office says
Francina Armengol: Spain welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
Armenia official on 11 persons relocated from Karabakh: All their issues are being dealt with
Armenia parliament speaker has telephone conversation with Russia Federation Council head
Media report start of US-Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi
Health minister: 10 compatriots relocated from Karabakh to Armenia are in satisfactory condition
Armenia airport concession agreement 5th amendment signed
Electric Networks of Armenia expropriation arbitration tribunal confirms special arbitrator award’s binding force
No information on whereabouts of 10 persons relocated to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia president holds talks with IAEA, Apple, NVIDIA chiefs in Davos
Market surveillance inspectorate chief: Country of origin of fuel sold to Armenia does not matter to us
Samvel Karapetyan: Armenian government presents defeat in Stockholm as victory
Labor, social affairs minister: 10 persons remaining in Karabakh relocated to Armenia
Iran FM: The world has had enough of Confused Clowns, Mr. Zelensky
Armenia government: Stockholm Arbitration Tribunal rejects all claims in Karapetyans’ mediation in ENA case
Bloomberg: US walks away from World Health Organization, leaves unpaid tab of about 260M
Greenland deal would allow US to do ‘whatever we want,’ Trump says
Ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar: India and the Global South
Trump says he’s open to chairing ‘Board of Peace’ for life, supports Putin’s idea
US warships approaching Iran, Trump says
Armenia parliament convenes special session
Newspaper: New criminal proceedings being prepared against Catholicos of All Armenians
French embassy in Baku: Armenia, Azerbaijan follow Germany, France’s post-war steps
Russia-US-Ukraine talks to take place
EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia will not be needed at border when peace agreement is ratified, its head says
Head of EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia: There were shots in air from both sides at nights after August 8
Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders meet ‘standing’ in Davos
Wall Street Journal: US plans to change Cuba government by year’s end, sources say
US dollar depreciates in Armenia
Aliyev told Trump about ‘Zangezur corridor,’ Azerbaijan media report
Armenia ranks 209th among world’s hottest countries
On what basis Armenia government approved ‘Board of Peace’ membership?
Turkey prepares to receive tourists from Armenia ahead of border opening
Numbeo: Armenia is South Caucasus’ most expensive country to live in
Vagif Khachatryan, who was returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan captivity, undergoing surgery
What is known about ‘Board of Peace’ which Armenia has joined?
Which countries, besides Armenia, sign ‘Board of Peace’ Charter?
Trump again announces resolving Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Armenia premier signs ‘Board of Peace’ Charter
‘Board of Peace’ will not replace the UN, Trump says
Holy Etchmiadzin: Bishops’ Synod canonicality in no way conditioned by place of its convening
Armenia premier attending ‘Board of Peace’ meeting in Davos
Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev have become his friends, Trump says
Armenia government approves signing of ‘Board of Peace’ charter
Deputy PM: We’ll have 2nd international airport in Armenia if amendment is signed
Greenland deal details revealed
EU announces plans to deepen trade ties with Armenia, Azerbaijan
Yerevan, Gyumri international airports’ concession agreement term extended until 2067
Armenia to borrow $150M from Asian Development Bank
Armenian alphabet monument to be installed near European Parliament building in Strasbourg
Newspaper: Authorities seeking ways to prevent clergy from leaving Armenia to attend Bishops’ Synod in Austria
Relatives of casualties buried in Karabakh demand bringing their bodies to Armenia
Russia, Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation
Putin responds to Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ invitation
Daily Mail: Trump plans to offer $1M to every Greenlander
Trump indicates condition for elimination of US tariffs on 8 European countries
Putin assesses Greenland value by using Alaska example
Armenia PM: I arrived in the Swiss Confederation on a working visit (VIDEO)
Trump says when Putin called, he told him not to worry about Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict
Armenia PM leaves for Switzerland on working visit
Armenia premier: TRIPP is first and foremost an investment project
Armenia, Azerbaijan energy systems to be integrated, Pashinyan says
Armenia FM dismisses Russia counterpart’s statement
Armenia FM: Armenian-Azerbaijani, Armenian-Turkish relations’ normalization not trilateral process
Pashinyan reports decrease in diesel prices in Armenia due to peace with Azerbaijan
Armenia’s Pashinyan to attend Zayed Award for Human Fraternity prize ceremony
Wall Street Journal: Trump instructs development of ‘decisive’ military options on Iran
Armenia finance minister: Budget revenues, expenditures increased
US dollar drops in Armenia
EU foreign policy chief comments on Trump’s threats to take over Greenland
Armenia records lowest industrial production growth in EAEU
Azerbaijan begins resettling occupied Karabakh capital Stepanakert
What awaits Armenia this year? Stratfor’s 2026 forecast
Trump: We are trying to protect the Kurds
10 bishops who joined Armenia PM Pashinyan declare Supreme Spiritual Council as ‘invalid structure’
Day will come when we’ll receive goods directly through Azerbaijan territory, Armenia president says in Davos
Trump includes Armenian-Azerbaijani process on list of achievements in 365 days of his presidency
Deputy FM, Italy-Armenia Friendship Group members discuss opportunities expected from TRIPP project
January 27 to be a non-working day in Armenia, president signs law
Economic growth in Armenia amounted to 5.5-6%, finance minister says
2nd deadly train accident in 3 days occurs in Spain
European Parliament to suspend ratification of trade deal with US
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev also invited to ‘Board of Peace’
Trump says he doesn’t know what the future holds for Iran
Newspaper: Armenia ruling force brings bill to parliament to punish judges
Armenia president in Davos: Peaceful South Caucasus can become key hub between Europe, Asia
Trump on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Putin told me, ‘I cannot believe you settled that war’
Aliyev: With TRIPP and the connectivity project we will establish new transportation corridor
One day Armenian cargo will go directly through Azerbaijan, Aliyev says
Signing of ‘prosperity plan’ between Trump and Zelenskyy canceled, media report
