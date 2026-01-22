Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders meet ‘standing’ in Davos

Trump: In February, Vice President Vance will travel to Armenia and Azerbaijan

Ambassador Debnath Shaw: India Stack – The Indian Approach and Experience

Ambassador Bhaswati Mukherjee: India’s Global and Cultural Heritage

FM reports death toll from protests in Iran

US dollar loses value in Armenia

No criminal proceeding against Catholicos of All Armenians, Prosecutor General’s Office says

Francina Armengol: Spain welcomes progress in Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process

Armenia official on 11 persons relocated from Karabakh: All their issues are being dealt with

Armenia parliament speaker has telephone conversation with Russia Federation Council head

Media report start of US-Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi

Health minister: 10 compatriots relocated from Karabakh to Armenia are in satisfactory condition

Armenia airport concession agreement 5th amendment signed

Electric Networks of Armenia expropriation arbitration tribunal confirms special arbitrator award’s binding force

No information on whereabouts of 10 persons relocated to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia president holds talks with IAEA, Apple, NVIDIA chiefs in Davos

Market surveillance inspectorate chief: Country of origin of fuel sold to Armenia does not matter to us

Samvel Karapetyan: Armenian government presents defeat in Stockholm as victory

Labor, social affairs minister: 10 persons remaining in Karabakh relocated to Armenia

Iran FM: The world has had enough of Confused Clowns, Mr. Zelensky

Armenia government: Stockholm Arbitration Tribunal rejects all claims in Karapetyans’ mediation in ENA case

Bloomberg: US walks away from World Health Organization, leaves unpaid tab of about 260M

Greenland deal would allow US to do ‘whatever we want,’ Trump says

Ambassador Ashok Sajjanhar: India and the Global South

Trump says he’s open to chairing ‘Board of Peace’ for life, supports Putin’s idea

US warships approaching Iran, Trump says

Armenia parliament convenes special session

Newspaper: New criminal proceedings being prepared against Catholicos of All Armenians

French embassy in Baku: Armenia, Azerbaijan follow Germany, France’s post-war steps

Russia-US-Ukraine talks to take place

EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia will not be needed at border when peace agreement is ratified, its head says

Head of EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia: There were shots in air from both sides at nights after August 8

Wall Street Journal: US plans to change Cuba government by year’s end, sources say

US dollar depreciates in Armenia

Aliyev told Trump about ‘Zangezur corridor,’ Azerbaijan media report

Armenia ranks 209th among world’s hottest countries

On what basis Armenia government approved ‘Board of Peace’ membership?

Turkey prepares to receive tourists from Armenia ahead of border opening

Numbeo: Armenia is South Caucasus’ most expensive country to live in

Vagif Khachatryan, who was returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan captivity, undergoing surgery

What is known about ‘Board of Peace’ which Armenia has joined?

Which countries, besides Armenia, sign ‘Board of Peace’ Charter?

Trump again announces resolving Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Armenia premier signs ‘Board of Peace’ Charter

‘Board of Peace’ will not replace the UN, Trump says

Holy Etchmiadzin: Bishops’ Synod canonicality in no way conditioned by place of its convening

Armenia premier attending ‘Board of Peace’ meeting in Davos

Armenia’s Pashinyan, Azerbaijan’s Aliyev have become his friends, Trump says

Armenia government approves signing of ‘Board of Peace’ charter

Deputy PM: We’ll have 2nd international airport in Armenia if amendment is signed

Greenland deal details revealed

EU announces plans to deepen trade ties with Armenia, Azerbaijan

Yerevan, Gyumri international airports’ concession agreement term extended until 2067

Armenia to borrow $150M from Asian Development Bank

Armenian alphabet monument to be installed near European Parliament building in Strasbourg

Newspaper: Authorities seeking ways to prevent clergy from leaving Armenia to attend Bishops’ Synod in Austria

Relatives of casualties buried in Karabakh demand bringing their bodies to Armenia

Russia, Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation

Putin responds to Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ invitation

Daily Mail: Trump plans to offer $1M to every Greenlander

Trump indicates condition for elimination of US tariffs on 8 European countries

Putin assesses Greenland value by using Alaska example

Armenia PM: I arrived in the Swiss Confederation on a working visit (VIDEO)

Trump says when Putin called, he told him not to worry about Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Armenia PM leaves for Switzerland on working visit

Armenia premier: TRIPP is first and foremost an investment project

Armenia, Azerbaijan energy systems to be integrated, Pashinyan says

Armenia FM dismisses Russia counterpart’s statement

Armenia FM: Armenian-Azerbaijani, Armenian-Turkish relations’ normalization not trilateral process

Pashinyan reports decrease in diesel prices in Armenia due to peace with Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Pashinyan to attend Zayed Award for Human Fraternity prize ceremony

Wall Street Journal: Trump instructs development of ‘decisive’ military options on Iran

Armenia finance minister: Budget revenues, expenditures increased

US dollar drops in Armenia

EU foreign policy chief comments on Trump’s threats to take over Greenland

Armenia records lowest industrial production growth in EAEU

Azerbaijan begins resettling occupied Karabakh capital Stepanakert

What awaits Armenia this year? Stratfor’s 2026 forecast

Trump: We are trying to protect the Kurds

10 bishops who joined Armenia PM Pashinyan declare Supreme Spiritual Council as ‘invalid structure’

Day will come when we’ll receive goods directly through Azerbaijan territory, Armenia president says in Davos

Trump includes Armenian-Azerbaijani process on list of achievements in 365 days of his presidency

Deputy FM, Italy-Armenia Friendship Group members discuss opportunities expected from TRIPP project

January 27 to be a non-working day in Armenia, president signs law

Economic growth in Armenia amounted to 5.5-6%, finance minister says

2nd deadly train accident in 3 days occurs in Spain

European Parliament to suspend ratification of trade deal with US

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev also invited to ‘Board of Peace’

Trump says he doesn’t know what the future holds for Iran

Newspaper: Armenia ruling force brings bill to parliament to punish judges

Armenia president in Davos: Peaceful South Caucasus can become key hub between Europe, Asia

Trump on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Putin told me, ‘I cannot believe you settled that war’

Aliyev: With TRIPP and the connectivity project we will establish new transportation corridor

One day Armenian cargo will go directly through Azerbaijan, Aliyev says

Signing of ‘prosperity plan’ between Trump and Zelenskyy canceled, media report

