Archbishop of America: Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere

In recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Archbishop Elpidophoros of America reflected on the enduring moral call of Dr. King’s legacy, urging a renewed commitment to justice, faith, and human dignity.

The Archbishop shared the following message on social media:

“On this day honoring the memory of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., let us ask ourselves with honesty: How have we realized his dream? Are people really judged by the content of their character, and not by the color of their skin? Dr. King reminded us that ‘injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’

Sixty years ago, Archbishop Iakovos risked much to walk alongside Dr. King in Selma. He bore witness to the truth that the pursuit of justice is not separate from our faith. Rather, it is the very expression of it; for as our Lord proclaimed: ‘Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled.’”

Orthodox Times