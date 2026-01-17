Armenian court rules to return Karapetyan to house arrest — lawyer

YEREVAN, January 17. /TASS/. The Anti-Corruption Appeals Court in Armenia has ruled to return Russian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, accused of inciting a seizure of power and financial fraud, to house arrest.

After a 14-hour session, the judge ruled that “detention as a preventive measure cannot be maintained. Samvel Karapetyan has been placed under house arrest with bail and a travel ban,” his lawyer Aram Vardevanyan reported on Facebook. He added that restrictions on public statements have been lifted and noted that Karapetyan was taken from a medical center while receiving an IV on January 16.

Earlier, lawyer Lianna Gasparyan told TASS that the Appeals Court had suspended a lower court’s decision to change his measure to house arrest, and on January 16 another petition on the legality of the house arrest was considered.

