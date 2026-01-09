Ethiopians gather for Orthodox Christmas Eve candlelight ceremony

Thousands gathered for Ethiopia’s Orthodox Christmas Eve in Addis Ababa, marking the end of a 43-day fast with prayers, hymns, and midnight Mass.

Ethiopia marked Orthodox Christmas Eve on Tuesday with a large candlelight ceremony in Addis Ababa, where thousands gathered in Meskel Square for prayers, hymns and a midnight Mass. Worshippers, many dressed in white traditional clothing, stood shoulder to shoulder as priests led the service.

The ceremony was followed by an all-night vigil, ending a 43-day fasting period observed by the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

The celebration follows the Julian calendar, which places Christmas on January 7. Families traditionally break the fast after midnight, often sharing meat dishes prepared for the occasion.

The calm atmosphere in the capital contrasted with ongoing insecurity in parts of the country, notably in Amhara and Oromia. Despite this, the gathering in Addis Ababa reflected a strong desire for normality and spiritual continuity.

Ethiopia is largely Orthodox because Christianity was adopted there in the fourth century and became a lasting part of the country’s identity. Linked early on to the Church of Alexandria, this tradition has endured through centuries of history and isolation.

