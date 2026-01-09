Christian Churches visited the Patriarchate of Jerusalem (PHOTOS)

On Friday, 9 January 2026, the Christian Churches of Jerusalem visited the Patriarchate on the occasion of Christmas.

The first to visit was the Brotherhood of the Franciscans of the Custody of the Holy Land, followed by the visit of the Armenians, and thereafter those of all the other Churches, namely the Pre-Chalcedonians, the Copts, the Syrians, the Ethiopians, and the Western Churches: the Lutherans and the Anglicans, represented by their Archbishop, Hosam Naoum, and their former Archbishop, Suheil Dawani, as well as priests, churchwardens, and members of the parish of Saint James the Brother of the Lord, together with the Greek Orthodox cardiologist Dr Hisham Nassar.

At this meeting, greetings and wishes were exchanged to celebrate the Holy Twelve Days, in harmonious ecclesiastical cooperation, pleasing to God, under the shadow of the recently initiated peace agreement.

Orthodox Times