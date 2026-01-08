Churches worldwide invited to join the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity in January

Churches and Christian communities worldwide are invited to join the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, held from 18 to 25 January 2026, drawing on resources prepared by the Armenian Apostolic Church and available in many languages.

For the year 2026, the prayers and reflections for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity were prepared by the Inter-Church Relations Department of the Armenian Apostolic Church. The resources are jointly published by the Dicastery for Promoting Christian Unity and the World Council of Churches (WCC).

The resources draw upon historic traditions of prayer and petitions used by the Armenian people, along with hymns that originated in the ancient monasteries and churches of Armenia, some of which date as far back as the fourth century.

The Week of Prayer for Christian Unity 2026 offers Christians throughout the world the opportunity to draw upon this shared Christian heritage.

The theme for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity for 2026 comes from Apostle Paul’s letter to the Ephesians: “There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to the one hope of your calling” (Eph. 4:4).

In a world with diverse and often divided traditions and expressions of Christian faith, Ephesians 4:4 reminds us that all believers are part of the “one body” of Christ.

The traditional period in the northern hemisphere for the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity is 18-25 January. In the southern hemisphere churches often find other days to celebrate the Week of Prayer, for example around Pentecost.

Besides the translations offered by organizers in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Arabic, churches are invited to translate the text in additional languages and contextualize or adapt it for their own use.

Mindful of the need for flexibility, organizers of the Week of Prayer invite everyone to use this material to pray together for the unity among churches throughout the year.

https://www.oikoumene.org/news/churches-worldwide-invited-to-join-the-week-of-prayer-for-christian-unity-in-january