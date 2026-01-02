Ecumenical Patriarch to concelebrate with Metropolitan of Kyiv at Epiphany in the Phanar

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will concelebrate with Metropolitan Epifaniy of Kyiv and All Ukraine on the Feast of Epiphany, on Tuesday, January 6, at the Phanar.

According to an official announcement by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, “on the feast of the Holy Epiphany of our Lord and God and Savior Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, January 6, His All-Holiness the Patriarch will preside at the festal Divine Liturgy in the Patriarchal Church, concelebrating with His Beatitude, the Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Ukraine, Epifaniy.”

This joint Divine Liturgy at the venerable Patriarchal Church of St. George is an event of particular ecclesiastical significance, highlighting the liturgical communion and unity between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

As further noted in the announcement, “at the conclusion of the Doxology, His All-Holiness the Patriarch will officiate at the Great Blessing of the Waters.” Immediately following the festive concelebration, the traditional Service of the Blessing of the Waters will take place.

Specifically, “after the conclusion of the festive concelebration, the Blessing of the Waters will be conducted at the Phanar waterfront, presided over by both Primates,” the announcement concludes.

Source: Ecumenical Patriarchate

Orthodox Times