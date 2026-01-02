Ecumenical Patriarch: Peace among religions is the foundation of peace in the world (PHOTOS)

In his traditional address marking the beginning of the New Year, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew emphasized that genuine faith in the living God contributes not only to inner spiritual peace, but also to the promotion of peace in society and the overcoming of violence and aggression. Speaking after the Divine Liturgy on New Year’s Day at the Patriarchal Church of St. George in the Phanar, the Patriarch underlined that the peace-building role of religions today is inseparable from peace among religions themselves, through dialogue and cooperation for the good of humanity.

“We pray that the year 2026 may prove, by the grace of the God of love, to be a year of peace and reconciliation, harmony and justice,” the Patriarch said, reaffirming the Ecumenical Patriarchate’s commitment to interreligious and inter-Christian dialogue as a means of strengthening trust in the power and effectiveness of dialogue more broadly.

The Ecumenical Patriarch also referred to the celebrations held in 2025 marking the 1700th anniversary of the First Ecumenical Council of Nicaea, highlighting the decisive contribution of Saint Basil the Great in defending Orthodox faith during a time of doctrinal divisions. He recalled as a milestone the pilgrimage to Nicaea, attended jointly with the Pope of Rome, Patriarchs, representatives of ancient Patriarchates, Christian confessions, and ecumenical organizations, as well as the signing of a significant Joint Declaration during the official visit of the new Pope of Rome to the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The address concluded in an atmosphere of gratitude and hope, as the Patriarch called on the Church to continue serving as a witness of unity, dialogue, and peace in a world marked by conflict and division.

Source: Ecumenical Patriarchate / Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Translation: Konstantinos Menyktas

