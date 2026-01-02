Divine Liturgy and Blessing of the New Year at the Theological School of Halki

On Thursday, January 1, 2026, the Orthros and Divine Liturgy were celebrated at the Chapel of the Holy Trinity, officiated by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos, on the Feast of the Circumcision of the Lord and the commemoration of Saint Basil the Great.

Following the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, an Artoklasia service was held, along with the Blessing of the Waters marking the beginning of the new month. The traditional New Year’s cake (Vasilopita) was then blessed and cut by the Abbot, who distributed it to the groups of pilgrims in attendance, who had come from various regions of Greece.

Addressing the faithful, Bishop Kassianos conveyed his heartfelt wishes that the new year may be happy and filled with God’s blessings for them and their loved ones.

Orthodox Times