From genocide disputes to e-visas: Turkey and Armenia take a step toward each other

Decades of frozen relations crack as simplified visa rules for officials come into effect January 1, hinting at a long awaited thaw.

For the first time in decades, citizens of Turkey and Armenia will find it easier to cross the heavily guarded border between the two neighbors, thanks to a new agreement simplifying visa procedures.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Monday that starting January 1, holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports from both countries will be able to obtain electronic visas free of charge. The move is part of a broader effort to normalize relations that have been frozen since the 1990s.

Turkey and Armenia have long been at odds over historic grievances, including the deaths of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians during the 1915 massacres, an event widely recognized by historians as genocide, though Turkey disputes that characterization. Relations have also been strained by Turkey’s close alliance with Azerbaijan, especially during the 2020 conflict over the Karabakh region.

Despite these decades-old disputes, both countries have been quietly exploring reconciliation since 2021, appointing special envoys to pave the way for reopening the border and easing tensions. The new visa arrangement, announced on Turkey’s social media platform X, is being billed as a first tangible step in that process.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “Turkey and Armenia reaffirm once again their commitment to continue the normalization process between the two countries with the goal of achieving full normalization without any preconditions.”

Why this matters

This is more than just an easier trip for diplomats and officials. It’s a signal that decades of frozen hostility may finally thaw, opening the door for trade, cultural exchange, and broader political dialogue. For a region long marked by unresolved conflict, the move is a reminder that small, practical steps, like e-visas, can be the first sparks of a bigger breakthrough.

For ordinary citizens, the agreement is symbolic: after more than 30 years of a closed border, it is the first real sign that Armenia and Turkey might one day see each other as partners, not foes.

https://knews.kathimerini.com.cy/en/news/from-genocide-disputes-to-e-visas-turkey-and-armenia-take-a-step-toward-each-other