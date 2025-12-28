Archbishop of America: Let us offer to the Newborn Jesus our faith, our hope, and our love

The Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity welcomed Archbishop Elpidophoros of America on December 24, 2025, for the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy of the Holy Nativity of our Lord. The Archbsihop celebrated the Divine Liturgy alongside Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, Bishop Nektarios of Diokleia, and Archdiocesan Cathedral Dean, Archimandrite of the Ecumenical Throne Chrysostomos Gilbert.

In his homily, the Archbishop reflected on the journey of the Magi.

“On this Christmas Night then, let us join these “Wise Men” from the East on their sojourn to Bethlehem, and to the Sacred Cave of the Nativity,” His Eminence said. “As we make the journey to the place where God chose to be born into this world, let us also bring forth gifts to the Lord Who has willed to be Incarnate for our sake.

“Let us open the treasure-houses of our hearts and fall down before in worship Him in our minds. Instead of the gold, the frankincense, and the myrrh, let us offer to the Newborn Jesus our faith, our hope, and our love.

Faith – so that we are willing to encounter the mystery of His presence and activity in the world and in our lives. Hope – so that we can make the world a better place for all God’s children and all God’s creation. And love – love for the God Who loved us first, and love for one another as the testimony that our religion is true, and our intentions are pure.”

Photos: Orthodox Observer/Dimitrios Panagos

