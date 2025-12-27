Memory of the First Martyr and Archdeacon Stephen

The church honors today the memory of the First Martyr and Archdeacon Stephen, who martyred by stoning, about three years after the Ascension of the Lord.

Saint Stephen was a Hellenist Jew and belonged to the group of the seven deacons, selected by the Apostles to carry out the charity work of the first Christian community of Jerusalem. According to the Acts of the Apostles, he was a man filled with the grace of the Holy Spirit.

He preached with boldness and performed many great miracles. His action caused the animosity of the Judean priesthood, for they failed to understand and accept the ecumenical dimension and the liberating content of Christ’s preaching to every human being, especially to those who were wronged.

The First Martyr Stephen was considered a blasphemer and a denier of Judaism, for he declared, even before the Sanhedrin (great assembly), that Moses and the Mosaic Law, as well as all the Prophets and the Righteous of the Old Testament, were not carriers of salvation, but prepared the way for the coming of the true Savior, who is Christ.

Imitating His love, and dedicating himself to Him, he forgave his murderers, begging the Triune God not to impute to them the sin they had committed.

Source: Church of Cyprus

Orthodox Times