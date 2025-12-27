Ecumenical Patriarch received Christmas greetings from the Hierarchy of the Throne in Turkey

On Christmas Day, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received the venerable Hierarchy of the Throne in Turkey, who extended to him their heartfelt Christmas greetings and expressed their respect.

The Ecumenical Patriarch was addressed by Metropolitan Elder Emmanuel of Chalcedon. In his response, the Ecumenical Patriarch warmly thanked his brother hierarchs for their wishes and, in turn, prayed that our Lord Jesus Christ would strengthen them in their sacred ministry and safeguard the flock of the Mother Church from every danger.

He further prayed that health and strength be granted to all humanity and expressed the hope that peace and justice may prevail in all regions of the world afflicted by war and various crises.

Orthodox Times