Christians in the Holy Land face escalating threats, warns international study

A December 2025 report presented by the Council of Patriarchs and Heads of Churches in Jerusalem details growing violence, restricted access to worship, and intensifying pressures on Christians in Jerusalem, Gaza, and the West Bank, noting that “the few Christians remaining have been unable to obtain basic care” amid conflict and aid obstacles.

Christians caught in the impact of war

The report highlights a dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, where hostilities have struck Christian infrastructure and overwhelmed religious communities.

According to the document, strikes have hit key institutions such as Holy Family Church and Al Ahli Baptist Hospital, and the few Christians remaining there “have been unable to obtain basic care due to restrictions on medicines and aid delivery.” It warns that only a small number of believers continue to shelter in church compounds under dangerous conditions.

Jerusalem: Access and worship under pressure

In Jerusalem the report documents rising limitations on freedom of worship. It notes that believers have faced increased control and disruption at major celebrations, especially at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The report states that even traditional liturgical participation has been hindered by policies that limit the faithful, warning of “actions that restrict access to sacred sites” and undermine centuries-old traditions.

West Bank: Violence and settlement pressures

The document underscores growing tensions in the West Bank, where settler incidents are increasingly affecting Christian communities and their lands. It cites actions such as unauthorized burning near Christian towns and attacks that have “made olive groves inaccessible,” damaging livelihoods and generating fear. The ongoing trend, the report warns, contributes to emigration and community weakening.

Financial and legal strain on Christian institutions

The report also addresses economic issues, noting that churches and affiliated institutions face onerous municipal taxation and legal challenges. In some cases, tax assessments and enforcement actions have threatened financial stability, with the report describing how measures affecting church accounts “required international engagement to reverse.”

A call for protection and support

The report concludes with a broad appeal: Christians are “indigenous to the Holy Land,” not outsiders, and calls on authorities and the international community to uphold religious freedom, ensure accountability for violence, and support conditions that allow Christians to remain rooted where the faith began.

Specifically, it is stated, “The Churches remain a key player in creating a sustainable peace for both Israelis and Palestinians, helping shape a future where all can flourish. External bodies and governments

are strongly encouraged to urgently support Church institutions and the Christian presence through economic support, and diplomatic pressure on the specific issues above.”

Orthodox Times