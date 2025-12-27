“Ancient bonds between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Bulgarian people” – Message of unity from Constantinople and Bulgaria

“The sacred bonds between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the Bulgarian people are, as is well known, ancient, reaching back to the ninth century and to the illustrious Patriarchate of the eminent Ecumenical Patriarch Saint Photius the Great, who demonstrated particular and tangible concern for the Christianization of the Slavic nations,” Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew emphasized, among other things, in his address following the solemn concelebrated Divine Liturgy with the Primate of the Church of Bulgaria, Patriarch Daniel. The service was celebrated today, Friday, 26 December 2025, at the Patriarchal Church of St George in the Phanar.

He continued: “At that time, the ruler of the Bulgarians, Boris, having been baptized and having received the name Michael, became a spiritual child of Saint Photius, who addressed him as ‘his most illustrious and beloved son, the noble and genuine offspring of his own spiritual travail.’ These very words of Patriarch Photius to Boris–Michael may likewise be spoken, with rightful pride, by the Church of Constantinople to the entire devout people of Bulgaria.”

“Indeed, there have been, at times, through envy and the connivance of the evil one, turbulent fluctuations in our inter-ecclesiastical relations, always profoundly painful and most often attributable to extra-ecclesiastical factors and interventions. Yet the prism of love in Christ has in no way been diminished, and our spiritual bond has never been severed. ‘We are members one of another,’ inseparably and indivisibly united in our common Faith and confession, in our shared experience of the Holy Spirit, and in the common hope of eternal life and salvation in Christ.”

Elsewhere in his address, the Ecumenical Patriarch remarked: “We are aware, Your Beatitude, that as of the coming 1st of January Bulgaria will enter the Eurozone. The pleasant surprise for all is that your country’s Euro coin will bear, in relief, the image of Saint John of Rila. This stands as a most solemn testimony and powerfully underscores the unbreakable bond of the Bulgarian nation with our holy Orthodox Faith.

At the same time, it offers a clear and resounding witness that the economy cannot be conceived as an autonomous system, governed solely by algorithms and cold calculations, but must instead be oriented toward the Divine Economy of love and respect for the human person, whose destiny is not merely the satisfaction of earthly needs, but sanctification and deification by grace.

Human affairs do not truly serve the authentic good of the human person when they unfold without reverence for spiritual values. An economy that operates as ‘self-legislating,’ disregarding God and the eternal vocation of humanity, inevitably leads to the erosion of social cohesion and, in the end, fails even to foster genuine and rightly understood economic progress.

Through the commendable choice of this particular coin, Bulgaria conveys to the European family and beyond a message rooted in the Christian understanding of money, which is not self-interested enrichment, but the active manifestation of love.

The love of the Incarnate God, fully embodied and proclaimed by Saint John of Rila, who renounced the gold of lavish royal benefaction. This was precisely the message borne by Byzantine coinage, which most often depicted on one side the image of Christ the Savior. We can do nothing other than commend the exemplary initiative of your country and express the hope that its noble message may be fully and widely received.”

In his response, Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria highlighted, among other things, the following:

“The Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople plays a pre-eminent coordinating role in our daily efforts for the proclamation of the Gospel of our faith, ‘the faith once delivered to the saints’ (Jude 1:3). The Throne of Saint Andrew, the First-Called Apostle of Christ, has throughout the centuries been adorned by God-fearing Primates, such as the Great Hierarchs and Ecumenical Teachers of the Church, Gregory the Theologian and John Chrysostom; by the holy Patriarchs Proclus and Flavian, Germanus and Tarasius, Nicephorus and Methodius, who struggled steadfastly for the purity of the faith; by the zealous missionary Patriarchs Photius and Ignatius; and by the hesychasts Callistus and Philotheos Kokkinos.”

Addressing the Ecumenical Patriarch, His Beatitude concluded:

“Your All-Holiness,

Allow me, in conclusion, to once again assure you, personally and on behalf of the Hierarchy, the sacred clergy, and the faithful people of God of the Patriarchate of Bulgaria, of our brotherly love and our profound respect for you, as well as for the venerable Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople entrusted to you. From the depths of our hearts, we wish you steadfast health, strength granted by God, and apostolic zeal in your ministry.”

The Divine Liturgy was concelebrated by: Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon; Metropolitan Antonios of Western and Central Europe; Metropolitan Chrysostomos of Myra; Metropolitan Ioan of Varna and Veliki Preslav; Metropolitan Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain; Metropolitan Naum of Ruse; Metropolitan Stephanos of Kallipolis and Madytos; Metropolitan Cyprian of Stara Zagora; Metropolitan Athenagoras of Kydonies; Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa; Metropolitan Andreas of Saranta Ekklisies; and Metropolitan Pachomius of Vidin.

Also present in prayer were: Elder Metropolitan Apostolos of Derkoi; Metropolitan Theoleptos of Iconium; Metropolitan Job of Pisidia; Metropolitan Joachim of Bursa; and Metropolitan Theodore of Seleucia; Bishop Gerasimos of Melnik, Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod of the Patriarchate of Bulgaria, and Bishop Damaskinos of Dorylaion; Archons of the Mother Church; the Consul General of Ukraine in Constantinople, Roman Nedilskyi; Georgios-Spyridon Mamalis, representing the Consul General of Greece; the President of the Bulgarian-speaking Community, Archon of the Mother Church Mr Dimitrios Gyotef, together with members of the community; as well as faithful from Constantinople and pilgrims from abroad.

Following the addresses, the two Primates exchanged commemorative gifts. the Patriarch of Bulgaria also offered a fragment of the sacred relic of Saint Euthymius, Archbishop of Tarnovo and Patriarch of Bulgaria.

At midday, the Ecumenical Patriarch hosted an official luncheon in honor of the Patriarch of Bulgaria and his delegation at the nearby Patriarchal Marasleios Urban School. For the second consecutive year, His All-Holiness also invited more than fifty solitary members of the Greek Orthodox community of Constantinople to partake in the festive meal.

