Phanar: Ecumenical Patriarch and Patriarch of Bulgaria concelebrated Divine Liturgy (VIDEO)

Today, Thursday, December 26, 2025, the Feast of the Synaxis of the Most Holy Theotokos, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presided over the festive Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church of St. George at the Phanar, concelebrated by Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria, together with Hierarchs of both Churches.

The peace visit of the Patriarch of Bulgaria began yesterday, Wednesday, December 25, 2025. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. local time, Patriarch Daniel, accompanied by members of his entourage, arrived at the Ecumenical Patriarchate at the Phanar.

At the main entrance, he was received by Metropolitan Geron of Chalcedon Emmanuel, as well as Metropolitans and clergy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

A doxology was celebrated at the Patriarchal Church of St. George upon his arrival, presided over by the Patriarch of Bulgaria.

Subsequently, the official reception of the Patriarch of Bulgaria by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the members of the Holy and Sacred Synod took place in the Throne Room, where fraternal greetings and festive wishes were exchanged in an atmosphere of warmth and ecclesiastical communion.

Orthodox Times