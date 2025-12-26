Patriarch of Bulgaria welcomed with Doxology at Phanar (VIDEO+PHOTOS)

A doxology was held at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Phanar for the reception of the Patriarch of Bulgaria.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. local time, on Wednesday, December 25, 2025, Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria, accompanied by members of his entourage, arrived at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Phanar. He was welcomed at the main entrance by Metropolitan Elder Emmanuel of Chalcedon, along with Metropolitans and clergy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

A doxology was celebrated in the Patriarchal Church of St George on the occasion of the reception, presided over by the Patriarch of Bulgaria.

Following the service, the official reception of the Patriarch of Bulgaria took place in the Throne Room, where he was received by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, together with the members of the Holy and Sacred Synod. During the meeting, fraternal greetings and festive wishes were exchanged.

According to the official programme, tomorrow, Thursday, December 26, 2025, the Feast of the Synaxis of the Most Holy Theotokos, the Ecumenical Patriarch will preside over the festal Divine Liturgy at the Patriarchal Church, concelebrated by the Patriarch of Bulgaria, and hierarchs of both Churches.

Ecumenical Patriarch: The Church of sacrifice has never altered its very being

Welcoming the Patriarch of Bulgaria, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew stressed that the visit goes beyond a formal character and constitutes a tangible witness to the unity of the Church “in Christ and in the Holy Spirit.”

He underlined the role of the Ecumenical Throne as a servant of unity rather than a bearer of authority, rejecting claims of arbitrariness and emphasizing that ecclesiastical responsibility is grounded in sacrificial ministry and Holy Tradition.

Developing this point further, the Ecumenical Patriarch stated that “the Church of sacrifice has never altered its very being through the exercise of power,” firmly dismissing accusations directed against the Great Church.

Special reference was made to the coincidence of the visit with the Feast of Christmas, which was interpreted as a sign of a new beginning in the relations between the Mother Church and the Church of Bulgaria. The Ecumenical Patriarch concluded with a prayer for peace in the world and in the hearts of all people.

Response of the Patriarch of Bulgaria

In his response, Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria expressed deep emotion and gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which he described as the Mother Church from which the Bulgarian people received the Gospel and their ecclesiastical identity.

He emphasized that, despite differences in canonical jurisdictions, the local Churches remain united under one Head, Jesus Christ.

The Patriarch referred to synodality as a fundamental characteristic of the Church, recalling the Great Pan-Orthodox Council held in Sofia in 1998, which led to the healing of the schism within the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, with the decisive contribution of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. He concluded his address with the angelic doxology, “Glory to God in the highest,” summarizing the Christmas message of peace and unity.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou

