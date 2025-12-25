The Feast of Christmas at the Halki Theological School

With reverence and devotion, the Nativity of the Lord according to the flesh was celebrated at the Halki Theological School with the festive Matins and an Archieratical Divine Liturgy, which were served today, December 25, 2025, in the Church of the Holy Trinity.

The services were presided over by the Abbot, Bishop Kassianos of Arabissos, who, following the conclusion of the Divine Liturgy, extended appropriate greetings and blessings to the groups of pilgrims from Greece who were in attendance.

On the previous day, December 24, the Matins, the Royal Hours, and the Festal Vespers, together with the Divine Liturgy of Saint Basil the Great, were celebrated in accordance with the established order in the School’s chapel, likewise presided over by the Abbot.

Orthodox Times