Patriarch of Bulgaria arrived in Constantinople, begins visit to the Ecumenical Patriarchate

On the feast of the Nativity of Christ, December 25, in the late afternoon, the peace visit of Patriarch Daniel of Bulgaria to the Ecumenical Patriarchate began. This is his first peace visit since his election and enthronement as Bulgarian Patriarch in 2024.

Prior to his departure for Constantinople, Turkey, the Patriarch served a service of holy water, during which he prayed for a safe journey and God’s blessing.

Accompanying Patriarch Daniel in the Church delegation are the Metropolitans: Antonios of Western and Central Europe, Ioannis of Varna and Veliki Preslav, Naum of Ruse, Kiprian of Stara Zagora, Grigoriy of Vratsa, Pakhomiy of Vidin, as well as Bishop Gerasimos of Melnik, Chief Secretary of the Holy Synod.

At 4:00 p.m. local time, Patriarch Daniel and the delegation he leads arrived at Atatürk Airport, where they were received by Metropolitan Maximos of Sylivria, Metropolitan Grigorios of Ankyra, Acting Protosyncellus, and Archimandrite Iakovos.

Orthodox Times