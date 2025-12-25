Agreement secured temporary relocation of Phanar Greek Orthodox College

A solution has been reached regarding the temporary relocation of the Phanar Greek Orthodox College (Patriarchal Great School of the Nation).

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew received the Board of Trustees of the Phanar Greek Orthodox College, together with the School Principal, Dimitrios Zotos, as well as the Ecclesiastical Committee of the Tatavla Community, chaired by Georgios Theodoridis.

During the meeting, the agreement reached between the two sides was confirmed and blessed by the Church. The agreement provides for the temporary relocation of the School’s students for a period of three years to the building of the former Community Urban School, in view of the seismic reinforcement works scheduled to take place at the iconic building of the Phanar Greek Orthodox College.

The Ecumenical Patriarch congratulated both parties on the agreement, emphasizing that it ensures the uninterrupted continuation of the historic School’s operation under the new conditions.

The Directorate of Education of Constantinople had informed the School’s administration on September 19 of the need to strengthen the structural integrity of the historic building, following assessments conducted by specialized scientists. The decision calls for structural reinforcement and repair works, which must be carried out without interruption and without the presence of students, teachers, or other staff inside the building, for safety reasons.

The striking red-brick building of the Phanar Greek Orthodox College was constructed between 1881 and 1883 on land that previously belonged to Dimitrie Cantemir, based on designs by architect Konstantinos Dimadis.

It is the oldest Greek educational institution still in continuous operation, with an uninterrupted history spanning 571 years. The School was founded in 1454, shortly after the Fall of Constantinople, by Patriarch Gennadios Scholarios, as a continuation of the Ecumenical Patriarchal School originally established in the 4th century by Constantine the Great.

Orthodox Times