Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon paid an official visit to Lithuania

On Friday, December 19, 2025, Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel of Chalcedon visited Lithuania. During his visit, he met with the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Lithuania, Rita Tamašunienė; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Kęstutis Budrys; the Vice Minister of Finance, Darius Sedeckas; the Apostolic Nuncio, Archbishop Georg Gänswein; and the President of the Lithuanian Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Metropolitan of Vilnius Gintaras Grušas.

During the meetings, the Metropolitan was accompanied by Father Vitalijus Mockus, Acting Exarch of Lithuania, and Father Gintaras Jurgis Sungaila.

In his meetings with representatives of the Lithuanian state, Elder Metropolitan Emmanuel expressed his gratitude for the attention and support shown by Lithuanian institutions in the restoration of the Orthodox Church under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Lithuania. Issues concerning the life of the Lithuanian Exarchate, religious freedom, and the activities of the community were also discussed.

Following his meetings with representatives of the state and the Church, Metropolitan Emmanuel met with the clergy of the Lithuanian Exarchate. During this meeting, current issues affecting the life of Orthodox Christians in Lithuania were discussed, and the blessing of the Ecumenical Patriarch was conveyed to the Exarchate of Lithuania and to the faithful.

The clergy also extended their congratulations to the Metropolitan on the occasion of his birthday.

