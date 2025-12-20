Memory of Saint Ignatius Theophorus, Bishop of Antioch

Today, the Holy Church commemorates all the holy persons of the Old Testament, from Adam to Righteous Joseph, who through the centuries followed the path determined by the Lord with his commands.

The Holy Church today commemorates the memory of Saint Ignatius Theophorus, Bishop of Antioch.

The name of Saint Ignatius Theophorus is a sign of his great faith, having brought Christ into his heart and soul. According to tradition and given that the Saint lived in the 1st century, the name Theophorus was given to him by the Church because he was the young child Jesus raised in his arms, saying that we should all become good people like young children.

Saint Ignatius belongs to the group of the so-called Apostolic Fathers since he was a disciple of the Apostles. Around 70 AD he became bishop of Antioch and was distinguished as a fiery shepherd and writer.

During the persecution of Trajan, he was arrested and taken to Rome. In the efforts of the Christians to release him, he resisted, saying that he would benefit more from death than from his life. Eventually, after much suffering, he was beheaded and died on December 20, 107 AD.

The life, work, and martyrdom of Saint Ignatius left to the Church a great legacy, teaching the value of the bishop’s relationship with the faithful and the meaning of Christianity.

He is remembered as a brave and courageous bishop, who sacrificed for his flock and his faith.

He spread the tradition and the legacy of the One, Holy, Catholic, and Apostolic Church, to which we attest in the Nicene Creed. For all this, his offering is great and important for the Church and the faithful.

Source: Church of Cyprus

Orthodox Times