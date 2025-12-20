Italian Giants Show Interest in Eduard Spertsyan Ahead of Winter Transfer Window

Several top Serie A clubs are closely monitoring Armenia’s national team captain and Krasnodar midfielder Eduard Spertsyan ahead of the winter transfer window.

The interest from Italian giants was confirmed by the player’s agent, Paulo Barbosa. According to him, the clubs tracking Spertsyan include Juventus, Inter, and Napoli.

“Juventus, Inter, and Napoli are keeping a close eye on Spertsyan. He has a brilliant future because he has been demonstrating an exceptional level of play over several seasons,” Barbosa noted (sports.ru).

Additional interest in the Armenian midfielder was sparked by a recent informal meeting. During his vacation, Spertsyan met with AC Milan representative Zlatan Ibrahimović, which immediately generated discussions within the football community and among fans.

This season, the 25-year-old midfielder is enjoying one of the best stretches of his career. In 25 matches for Krasnodar across all competitions, he has scored 9 goals and provided 13 assists, being a key figure in the team’s gameplay. After the first part of the season, Krasnodar leads the RPL standings, and Spertsyan’s contribution is considered one of the decisive factors in the club’s success.

It is expected that the interest from Europe’s top clubs could turn into concrete offers as early as this winter.

https://sportaran.com/en/post/italyanskie-grandy-proyavlyayut-interes-k-eduardu-spercyanu-v-zimnee-to/