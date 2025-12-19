Youth Jubilee Awarded Iconic Event of the Year at the Best Event Awards

Major Jubilee events have also been recognized among the best cultural events of the year, great shows, and top events organized by public institutions.

(ZENIT News / Rome, 12.19. 2025) – Last August’s Youth Jubilee, which drew over 1.2 million young people, has been chosen as the most iconic event of the year» at the Best Event Awards 2025 (BEA). The award was presented during the «Oscars» of the Italian and international events world, on November 29 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, where major Jubilee events took center stage.

In fact, among the Jubilee events that bring together Catholics from all over the world in Rome every 25 years, the most emblematic for its joy and participation is always the Jubilee of Youth, which this year, held in the esplanade of Tor Vergata, has also been awarded for the huge stage-altar of 1,400 square meters and 30 meters high, suspended five meters from the ground and protected by an 88-ton roof, in front of a 7,629-seats audience, 508 of which were reserved for people with disabilities and their companions. The grandiose technological deployment, unprecedented in the world, with 179 audio and video towers, 2,400 square meters of video surface, 2,000 speakers, 20 km of fiber optics, 15 km of electrical cabling and an Advanced Operations Center (AOC) of 400 square meters, allowed those present to fully experience every moment, thanks also to the possibility of being constantly connected to the simultaneous translation applications.

A success made possible by the excellent coordination among all institutional actors, including the Holy See, the Jubilee 2025 Society, the Government’s Extraordinary Commissioner for the 2025 Jubilee, and Civil Protection, as well as the technical personnel involved, which included more than 100 companies, over 4,000 operators, 3,000 Civil Protection volunteers, 500 from the Holy See, and 1,000 agents. A virtuous example of integration between the public and private sectors that made possible a 36-hour uninterrupted event, in which moments of profound prayer alternated with moments of shows and joy.

The Great Jubilee Events have also risen to the podium among the best cultural events of the year, among the great shows and among the best events of public institutions.

Zenit