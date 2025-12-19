The Ecumenical Patriarch at the Christmas Celebration of the Children of Romiosyni

On Thursday afternoon, December 18, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew attended the Creative Workshop of the Holy Trinity’s Christmas celebration at the Great Community of Stavrodromion.

Young children of Romiosyni, along with their parents and teachers, welcomed their spiritual leader with Christmas carols and songs. Metropolitan Andreas of Saranta Ecclesies, the Archpastoral Head of Stavrodromion, and Metropolitan Grigorios of Ankara also attended the small festive event, as did Ms. Dimitra Vourdoglou, Education Coordinator at the Greek General Consulate, and Mr. Giorgos Papaliaris, President of the Community, as well as clergy and community representatives.

The Ecumenical Patriarch blessed the children and all those present, expressing his joy at being among the young members of the Greek diaspora. He wished everyone a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year and expressed hope that long-desired peace would prevail in all regions affected by war and conflict in 2026. He then gave gifts to the children and congratulated their teachers and community leaders on their important work at the Creative Workshop.

Photos: Nikos Papachristou / Translated by Ioanna Georgakopoulou

Orthodox Times