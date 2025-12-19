The Archbishop of Australia at the site of the deadly terrorist attack of December 14

On Friday, 19 December, at midday, Archbishop Makarios of Australia visited the Bondi area of Sydney and paid tribute to the victims of the recent deadly terrorist attack, which occurred during an event for the Jewish feast of Hanukkah.

Accompanied by Bishop Christophoros of Kerasounta, Chancellor of the Holy Archdiocese, Archbishop Makarios laid flowers at the memorial that has been created at the site of the tragedy as a spontaneous expression of respect by the people of Australia in memory of the victims. Also present were the NSW Minister for Industrial Relations and Work Health and Safety, Sophie Cotsis MP; the NSW Minister for Finance, Domestic Manufacturing and Government Procurement, and Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos; and NSW Member of Parliament Ms Eleni Petinos.

During his visit to the Bondi Pavilion, Archbishop Makarios personally expressed his solidarity with members of the Jewish Community of Australia, who in turn conveyed their gratitude for the Holy Archdiocese of Australia’s immediate and unequivocal condemnation of the terrorist attack.

Archbishop Makarios also met with the Governor-General of Australia, Ms Sam Mostyn AC., to whom he conveyed his sincere condolences, on his own behalf, on behalf of the Holy Eparchial Synod, and of the entire plenitude of the Orthodox Church in Australia. The Governor-General warmly thanked Archbishop Makarios for his initiative in visiting the site of the tragedy and commended his role as a religious leader who demonstrates in practice his commitment to peaceful coexistence and promotes solidarity and cooperation among religious communities.

