Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada supports Bill to establish Hellenic Heritage Month

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada has issued an announcement welcoming and supporting the ongoing debate in the Senate of Canada on Bill S-220, An Act to designate the month of March as Hellenic Heritage Month.

The Bill is sponsored by Senator Tony Loffreda of Quebec, whose continued efforts the Archdiocese warmly acknowledges, noting in particular his prior consultation with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada during the drafting of the legislation.

During the Bill’s Second Reading in the Senate, Archon and Senator Leo Housakos, former Speaker of the Senate and current Leader of the Opposition, delivered a personal and impassioned speech in strong support of the proposed legislation. The Archdiocese highlighted Senator Housakos’s longstanding dedication as a faithful member of the Greek Orthodox Church and expressed appreciation for his consistent advocacy on behalf of Orthodoxy and Hellenism in Canada.

The Archdiocese further emphasized that, together with Senator Housakos and Greek-Canadian Members of Parliament, both the Church and the broader Hellenic community are blessed to have parliamentary representatives who promote values rooted in the legacy of ancient Athens. These include respect for democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and individual freedoms—principles that continue to shape modern democratic societies.

Hellenic Heritage Month was formally established in the Province of Ontario in 2019, following sustained efforts led by MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos. Building on this precedent, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Canada, on behalf of the entire Greek Orthodox faithful across the country, strongly encourages all Members of the House of Commons and the Senate to support Bill S-220.

The Archdiocese expressed its hope that the Bill will receive Royal Assent in an expedited manner, allowing March 2026 to be celebrated as the first official Hellenic Heritage Month across Canada, honoring the enduring contributions of Hellenism to Canadian society and global civilization.

Orthodox Times