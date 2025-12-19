Greece and Armenia sign military cooperation program for 2026

Greece and Armenia signed the Greece-Armenia Military Cooperation Program for 2026 on Thursday in Yerevan, within the framework of international cooperation between allied and friendly armed forces.

The Hellenic National Defense General Staff (HNDGS) said the program includes cooperation in operational training and crisis management, joint training of special operations forces, exchanges of experience and lessons learned and staff-level meetings.

The HNDGS said the scope of activities reflects strong military ties between the two countries and aims to upgrade operational capabilities and enhance interoperability, contributing to Greece and Armenia’s role as pillars of security and stability in the Caucasus region. [AMNA]

https://www.ekathimerini.com/politics/foreign-policy/1290329/greece-and-armenia-sign-military-cooperation-program-for-2026/