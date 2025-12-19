Armenia’s Pashinyan pushes urgent repair of rail links to Türkiye and Azerbaijan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called for the urgent restoration of railway sections inside Armenia that connect Russia to Azerbaijan and Türkiye, according to Armenpress.

Speaking at a press briefing, Pashinyan said he had asked Russia to immediately address the full repair of the rail line from Yeraskh to the Nakhchivan border, as well as the section running from Akhurik to the Turkish border.

“I have asked our Russian partners to urgently take up the issue of fully restoring these railway sections,” Pashinyan said, adding that he expects the request to be fulfilled as soon as possible.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (not seen) hold a joint press conference after their meeting in Berlin, Germany on Dec. 9, 2025. (AA Photo)

Further repairs also on agenda

Pashinyan noted that he also plans to raise the issue of restoring the Ijevan–Gazakh railway line in the near future, stressing that this section should likewise be repaired in the shortest possible time.

Responding to a question on Russia’s possible involvement in the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), Pashinyan said the initiative is an Armenia–US project and that any third-party participation could only be discussed bilaterally.

Armenpress also reported that a Russian Foreign Ministry official had previously said Moscow was ready to discuss possible participation in the TRIPP project.

Armenia’s railway infrastructure has been operated by South Caucasus Railways, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, since February 2008 under a 30-year concession agreement that includes a 10-year extension option.

