Two hours to the ‘Pearl of the Caucasus’: Jazeera Airways opens Armenia to Kuwaiti travelers

Direct flights, new horizons; Yerevan emerges as a promising tourism destination for Kuwait — A new gateway to tourism, culture and investment

Jazeera Airways’ direct flights between Kuwait and the Armenian capital, Yerevan, launched last July, have added a fresh dimension to Kuwait’s tourism map — bringing a European ambiance, breathtaking nature, rich history and vibrant culture just two hours away.

Through a series of meetings blending diplomacy, economics and aviation, alongside tours of key cultural and tourist landmarks, is Armenia’s growing appeal as a promising destination for Kuwaiti travelers, as well as the distinctive experiences awaiting visitors to what is often called the “Pearl of the Caucasus.”

From the official invitation to explore Yerevan and its countryside, to emerging investment opportunities, heritage sites and comfortable direct flights operated by Jazeera Airways, Armenia is steadily positioning itself as an accessible and attractive choice for Kuwaiti families and leisure travelers alike.

Kuwait’s Ambassador to Armenia, Mohammed Al-Arifan, urged citizens and residents not to miss the opportunity to visit Armenia, stressing that the country offers exceptional natural, cultural and tourist attractions throughout the year—particularly following the launch of direct flights that have reduced travel time to just two hours.

The ambassador noted that Kuwaiti-Armenian relations are witnessing tangible progress across political, economic and cultural fields, with tourism and people-to-people exchange forming a new bridge between the two nations.

He described the direct route between Kuwait and Yerevan as a pivotal step in expanding horizons for tourism, trade and cultural interaction.

“With a flight of only two hours, Armenia has become one of the closest European destinations to Kuwait in terms of time, cost and convenience,” he said, adding that Kuwaiti families can now plan short breaks or weekend getaways to a destination that combines historical charm, scenic beauty and warm hospitality. Armenia’s mild summers, snowy winters and diverse offerings—from ecotourism and cultural exploration to wellness travel — make it appealing year-round.

Describing Armenia as the “Pearl of the Caucasus,” Ambassador Al-Arifan said that despite its small size, the country is rich in natural and cultural treasures. Millions of tourists visit annually to enjoy its mountain ranges, Lake Sevan, ancient churches, historic villages and photography-worthy landscapes.

Yerevan itself, one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, blends European character with an Eastern spirit. Its cafés, restaurants, traditional markets and modern museums offer visitors a lively yet welcoming atmosphere, reinforced by the Armenian people’s renowned warmth and hospitality.

The ambassador emphasized that Armenia is a safe, family-friendly destination, with rapidly developing tourism infrastructure and accommodation options to suit various budgets.

On bilateral relations, he noted that diplomatic ties between Kuwait and Armenia, established in 1994, have steadily grown through official visits, ongoing dialogue and humanitarian and cultural cooperation.

Kuwait, he added, has supported Armenia’s development through the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, financing projects in infrastructure, energy and water, while Armenia views Kuwait as a key regional partner.

The ambassador also highlighted promising opportunities for joint investment in agriculture, renewable energy, tourism, education and technology, alongside scope for Armenian companies to access the Kuwaiti market, particularly in food products, handicrafts and emerging technologies.

As part of the visit, the Jazeera Airways delegation experienced Armenian hospitality firsthand. Holiday Inn Yerevan, one of the capital’s leading modern hotels, hosted the delegation and organized a refined jazz evening, adding a cultural and artistic touch that reflected the city’s vibrant spirit.

The itinerary also included Myler Mountain Resort, a major winter and adventure tourism project near Aparan. With new cable cars, extensive ski runs built to European standards, artificial snow systems and newly opened leisure facilities, the resort is positioning itself as a regional hub for winter tourism and a promising investment platform, welcoming partners from Kuwait and beyond.

Together, improved air connectivity, expanding tourism infrastructure and deepening bilateral relations are placing Armenia firmly on the radar as a compelling new destination for Kuwaiti travelers and investors alike.

https://timeskuwait.com/two-hours-to-the-pearl-of-the-caucasus-jazeera-airways-opens-armenia-to-kuwaiti-travelers/