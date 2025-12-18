Patriarch of Jerusalem: There are growing threats to Christian presence in the Holy Land

Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem highlighted the increasing challenges facing Christians in the Holy Land during a meeting between King Abdullah II of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Christian and Muslim religious leaders from Jerusalem and Jordan, held at Al-Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

Addressing the gathering, Patriarch Theophilos emphasized that the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites remains a vital stabilizing force and a cornerstone for preserving balance and coexistence amid mounting regional tensions. He described the Hashemite role as a “powerful force for good” at a time when anxiety and instability continue to grow.

The Patriarch warned that the Christian presence in the Holy Land is facing a real and escalating existential threat. He pointed to ongoing violations, restrictions on free access to holy sites, and pressures that undermine the ability of Christian communities to live and worship freely in their ancestral homeland. According to him, these challenges are no longer isolated incidents but part of a broader pattern that endangers the continuity of Christian life in the region.

Patriarch Theophilos also expressed deep concern over what he described as the erosion of the historic status quo governing the holy sites. He strongly condemned violations committed by extremist groups against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that any attack on Islamic holy sites constitutes an equal threat to Christian churches and sacred places. In this context, he underscored the inseparable bond between Christian and Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem and the shared responsibility to protect them.

Furthermore, the Patriarch cautioned against “Christian Zionism,” warning that it represents a misuse of sacred Christian texts for political purposes. He noted that such interpretations distort the message of the Gospel and contribute to division, injustice, and further destabilization in the Holy Land.

King Abdullah II, who extended Christmas greetings to Christians in Jordan, the Holy Land, and around the world, was praised by religious leaders for his ongoing efforts to safeguard holy sites and promote peace.

