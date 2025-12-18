Pashinyan Urges Karabakh Armenians to Embrace Armenian Citizenship for Security

Quick Read

– Pashinyan emphasizes Armenian citizenship for Karabakh Armenians.

– He warns against foreign exploitation of Armenian rights.

– Armenia aims to be a secure haven for its citizens.

– The call comes amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

– International recognition of Armenia’s borders is crucial.

In a recent statement, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed the Armenian community in Nagorno-Karabakh, urging them to accept Armenian citizenship as a means of ensuring their rights and security. This appeal comes at a time when the geopolitical landscape in the region remains fraught with tension and uncertainty. Pashinyan’s message underscores a critical point: if the rights of Armenians are to be defended effectively, they must do so within the framework of a recognized state.

Pashinyan articulated a vision where Armenia serves as a secure haven for all ethnic Armenians, particularly those in Nagorno-Karabakh. He emphasized that the Armenian government must be the primary protector of their rights, warning that foreign entities might exploit the situation for their own interests if the community does not unify under the Armenian banner. This perspective reflects a broader concern about the vulnerability of ethnic minorities in conflict zones, where external powers often seek to leverage local grievances for geopolitical gain.

The Prime Minister’s call for citizenship acceptance is not merely a bureaucratic suggestion; it is a strategic move aimed at reinforcing the identity and security of Armenians in the region. By encouraging Karabakh Armenians to embrace their Armenian identity, Pashinyan hopes to foster a sense of belonging and solidarity, which is essential in the face of external pressures. The message is clear: Armenia must be a refuge for its people, a place where they can feel safe and recognized.

This appeal also highlights the importance of international recognition of Armenia’s borders. Pashinyan’s administration is keenly aware that the stability of the region hinges on the acknowledgment of Armenia’s territorial integrity. Without this recognition, the rights of Armenians, both in Armenia and abroad, remain precarious. The Prime Minister’s remarks serve as a reminder that the struggle for rights is not just a local issue but a matter of international concern.

As the situation evolves, the Armenian government faces the challenge of balancing national interests with the rights of its citizens in Nagorno-Karabakh. Pashinyan’s call to action is a pivotal moment, urging the community to unite under a common identity while navigating the complexities of regional politics. The future of Karabakh Armenians may depend on their willingness to embrace this identity and the support of the Armenian state.

In conclusion, Pashinyan’s message resonates deeply within the context of ongoing geopolitical challenges. It emphasizes the necessity for unity and the importance of a recognized state as a protector of rights. The path forward for Karabakh Armenians is fraught with challenges, but it is also filled with the potential for resilience and solidarity.

https://azat.tv/en/karabakh-return-policy/