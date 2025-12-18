Archbishop of Athens receives the Elder Metropolitan of the Princes’ Islands

With warmth and cordiality, Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece, received today, Wednesday, December 18, 2025, on the eve of his departure from Athens, the Elder Metropolitan of the Princes’ Islands, Dimitrios.

The meeting took place within the traditional framework of the exchange of Christmas greetings, in an atmosphere marked by brotherly communication and spiritual joy ahead of the great Feast of the Nativity of Christ.

The Archbishop expressed, as always, his sincere joy at the Metropolitan’s visit and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for the forthcoming celebration of Christmas. At the same time, he asked that his warm greetings and best wishes be passed on to the small yet historic flock of the Holy Metropolis of the Princes’ Islands, praying that peace, strength, and the abundant grace of God may accompany them during the holy days of the Christmas season.

Orthodox Times