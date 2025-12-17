Over $8 Million Raised to Support Rural Armenia at COAF Holiday Gala

Thelma Houston, Joe Manganiello, Andrea Martin, Kev Orkian, and the Tacorian Family gather to fundraise for COAF’s growing programs in rural Armenia

NEW YORK, NY —The Children of Armenia Fund announced Monday that its 22nd Annual Holiday Gala, Light the Way Forward, held on Saturday at The Plaza Hotel in New York City, raised more than $8 million in support of transformative education, healthcare, and community programs for rural Armenia.

The event brought together COAF’s global community of philanthropists, leaders, and advocates for an unforgettable evening of purpose and celebration—highlighting the life- changing impact of COAF’s work across Armenia’s villages.

Guests celebrated milestone achievements from the past year, including the opening of the new Harry & Suzanne Mangoian Secondary School in Debed, Lori, and continued progress on the upcoming COAF SMART Center in Armavir. Stories from young beneficiaries underscored how these investments are shaping opportunity, confidence, and hope for children across Armenia’s rural regions.

COAF’s star student of the year, Sofi Sargsyan, shared her journey to discovering her dream of pursuing medicine in a heartfelt address that crystallized the organization’s impact on a personal note. “COAF helped me understand who I am. It helped me find my voice,” she shared. “Today, I am confident, hopeful, and ready to fight for my dreams. I know exactly what I want—to become a doctor and heal people—and nothing feels impossible anymore.”

COAF honored the Tacorian Family, founders of luxury jewelry house TACORI, with the Empowering a Generation Award, recognizing their enduring commitment to empowering Armenia’s youth.

Thelma Houston, Grammy Award–winning Motown icon headlined the evening and received COAF’s Lifetime Achievement Award for her artistic legacy and decades of advocacy supporting equality, social justice, and humanitarian causes. COAF also extended special recognition to the LA Times Studios for its support in 2025, acknowledging its role in amplifying COAF’s mission and reaching new audiences worldwide.

The evening was hosted by Araksya Karapetian, Co-anchor of FOX 11’s Good Day L.A., alongside Haig Boyadjian, COAF’s Vice President of Development, and featured special appearances by: acclaimed actor, writer and producer, and COAF Board Member Joe Manganiello, Tony and Emmy Award–winning actress and COAF Ambassador Andrea Martin, acclaimed British-Armenian comedian and musician Kev Orkian, Emmy Award winner, President of LA Times Studios and NantGames Anna Magzanyan, and exceptionally talented young Armenian musicians.

Since 2003, COAF has touched more than 120,000 lives across seven regions of Armenia (six active). Its flagship SMART Center in Lori now serves 2,000 children from 30 communities each week. Construction of the next SMART Center in Armavir is underway and set for completion in 2028, laying the groundwork for future expansion into Syunik.

“For more than two decades, our community has shown that strategic investment in rural regions can change life trajectories,” said Dr. Garo Armen, COAF Founder and Chairman. “The extraordinary generosity at this year’s Gala will empower thousands more children to define their own futures.”

“Our SMART Centers and holistic programs continue to transform rural Armenia,” added Liana Ghaltaghchyan, COAF Executive Director. “The support we received last night ensures that this impact will grow for the next generation.”

