Music for Unity Announces 2026 International Composition Competition

Music for Unity announced the 2026 International Composition Competition: “Homecoming: Return to Artsakh”, presented in cooperation with National Association of Composers Los Angeles Chapter (NACUSA-LA) and All Armenian Student Association (All-ASA).

The competition invites composers worldwide to submit a 4–6 minute piano trio based on an Armenian folk tune from Artsakh. Submissions are accepted on a rolling basis until February 15, 2026. Six finalists will each receive $500, and the first-place winner will receive $1500.

All finalist works will be performed by the renowned SHELL Piano Trio on May 16, 2026 in Glendale, California. The first-place trio will be featured on the California concert tour in June 2026. Additionally, a Grand Opening Panel will be held on May 15.

Eligibility is open to composers 18 and older, and there is no submission fee. See the Music for Unity website for full details and the submission form.

This project is rooted in our belief that music carries memory, and that the story and heritage of Artsakh must continue to be heard.

Asbarez