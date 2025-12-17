Moscow, Yerevan Sign Economic Cooperation Protocol

The deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Russia signed a new protocol on economic cooperation during a meeting in Yerevan on Wednesday.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Overchuk visited Yerevan and met his Armenian counterpart Mher Grigoryan a week after the Russian official had warned Armenia against trying to join the European Union.

Overchuk and Grigoryan head the bilateral commission of economic development between the two countries.

The two leaders reportedly reviewed “the entire range of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations between Armenia and Russia,” and discussed “further steps for the development of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats were outlined,” according to an announcement by the Armenian government press office.

“Furthermore, the two parties paid special attention to the energy, industry, transport, agriculture, digitalization, healthcare, culture, science, education, and tourism sectors between the two countries,” the statement added.

Overchuk told reporters on last week that Russian-Armenian trade was on the verge of shrinking by half, to roughly $6 billion, this year. He said Russian companies are becoming “wary of working with Armenia” amid lingering tensions between Moscow and Yerevan.

Analysts believe that the main reason for the sharp fall in bilateral trade is that Armenia has stopped being a conduit for large-scale exports of Russian gold and diamonds to world markets. Russia is still Armenia’s most important trading partner, having accounted for over 35 percent of its commercial exchange with the outside world in the first half of this year, compared with the European Union’s 12 percent share. The South Caucasus state is part of the Eurasian Economic Union that gives it tariff-free access to the vast Russian market, Azatutyun reported.

“We believe that simultaneous membership in the two integration associations is incompatible,” Overchuk said last week. “At some point, the people of Armenia will have to make a choice.”

Overchuk issued a similar warning after his previous trip to Yerevan in August. That did not stop Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan from publicly pledging in September to step up “efforts aimed at Armenia’s membership to the European Union.”

Meanwhile, an official at the Russian foreign ministry on Tuesday said that his country was ready to consult on the parameters of the Trump Route with Yerevan.

Mikhail Kalugin, the director of the CIS Department at the Russian foreign ministry told the RIA Novosti news agency that the details of U.S. proposed project still need to be studied, but Moscow is open to discussing both the substance of this initiative and Russia’s possible participation in it.

Kalugin argued that there was sufficient ground for such discussion because essentially the development the section of the route that had previously been agreed within the framework of the trilateral working group.

“Our company, South Caucasus Railway, which is a subsidiary of Russian Railways OJSC, holds the concession for managing Armenia’s railway network. The Russian railway gauge is used in the region. The road will largely pass through the area of responsibility of our border guards,” Kalugin emphasized.

He also pointed to Armenia’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union, and emphasized that implementing this initiative without Russia’s participation would be difficult.

The Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Ruben Rubinyan, was quick to tell reporters on Tuesday that Russia’s involvement in the Trump route project was not being discussed.

“We are glad that they [Russia] are ready to have a discussion with us. If you want, I can say it 160 times: there are no such discussions; I do not answer hypothetical questions,” Rubinyan emphasized to reporters.

Asbarez