Evelina Sarian Launches Glendale City Council Campaign with Kickoff Event

GLENDALE – Evelina Sarian kicked off her campaign for Glendale City Council earlier this month with an event the drawing an enthusiastic crowd of supporters, community members, local leaders, and neighbors.

The event was held on December 3 at the Katsin Restaurant on West Broadway and highlighted the strong momentum and growing excitement surrounding Sarian’s vision for a safer, stronger, and more family-focused Glendale.

Guests enjoyed an evening of conversation, food, and community connection as Sarian shared her commitment to public safety, responsible leadership, and strengthening Glendale’s small business and family-friendly environment. Attendees expressed broad support for her message of integrity, inclusivity, and results-driven leadership.

“I am incredibly grateful for everyone who joined us,” Sarian said. “The energy in the room reflected what I believe deeply — Glendale is ready for thoughtful, forward-looking leadership that listens, brings people together, and delivers real solutions. This campaign is about building a future our families can be proud of.”

Sarian’s background as a designer, educator, entrepreneur, and community leader has resonated with residents who are eager for fresh perspectives paired with practical experience.

Her campaign kickoff marks the official start of a grassroots effort focused on engaging neighbors across the city and elevating the issues that matter most to Glendale families. Supporters who were unable to attend the kickoff are encouraged to stay connected, get involved, and learn more about ways to support the campaign.

Evelina Sarian is a business leader, educator, mother, and community advocate running for Glendale City Council to deliver a safer, cleaner, and more vibrant future for all residents. Her platform focuses on strengthening public safety, supporting small businesses, and preserving Glendale’s unique character while ensuring ethics and responsible growth.

Learn more about Evelina Sarian and her campaign at VoteEvelina.

