Armenia pays mothers $1,300 for each child born

In Armenia, a new procedure is being introduced from September 1, 2026: now a one-time payment for each newborn is set at 500 thousand drams (about $1,300). This was reported by the publication “Armenia Today” on the legislative initiative adopted at an extraordinary parliamentary session.

Under the previous procedure, the one-time allowance varied depending on the number of children in the family:

300 thousand drams (786 dollars) for the first and second children,

1 million drams (2600 dollars) for the third and fourth child,

1.5 million drams ($3900) were paid for the fifth and subsequent ones.

The new reform simplifies the procedure by introducing a uniform fee for all children.

At the same time, the program of continuous support for large families will be maintained in the country. According to it, the payment of 50 thousand drams ($131) per month for each third and subsequent child in families born in 2022-2025 will continue until the child turns six years old.

In addition, the law creates a legal basis for the uninterrupted implementation of these payments for all children born after January 1, 2026.

As a reminder, China recently announced plans to cover all medical expenses related to childbirth from the state budget starting in 2026 to encourage childbirth.

