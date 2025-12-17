Armenia, France Sign Defense Cooperation Plan

An Armenian defense ministry delegation this week visited France, where the two countries signed a defense cooperation plan for the upcoming year.

The Armenian delegation was led by Levon Ayvazyan, head of the ministry’s defense policy, who met with Guillaume Ollagnier, newly appointed Director International Relations and Strategy at France’s Defense Ministry. Discussions were also held with Lieutenant General Éric Peltier, Deputy Director of the same department.

During the discussion, this year’s cooperation agreement element were discussed and reviewed, according to a statement by Armenia’s Defense Ministry. “The parties emphasized the importance of giving bilateral cooperation strategic substance and an institutional character,” the statement added.

Following the discussion that ended on Tuesday, a new military cooperation agreement was signed outlining a series of efforts and steps to be taken next year.

Last year, France delivered a supply of military equipment, which Yerevan purchased as part of a strategic agreement.

President Emmanuel Macron of France praised his country’s military alliance with Armenia, blasting Baku for its ongoing threats against Yerevan.

Earlier this year, Armenia’s government announced a significant decrease in defense spending for next year.

Asbarez