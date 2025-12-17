An Armenian-American on the Road to MLS: Who Is Harvey Sarajian and Why He Could Enter the 2026 MLS Draft

On December 20, 2025, the MLS SuperDraft 2026 will take place in the United States — one of the most important events for young players competing in college soccer. Among the potential participants is Armenian-American midfielder Harvey Sarajian, an attacking midfielder who has already made a strong impact at the NCAA level.

For Armenian football fans, his name may still be unfamiliar, but over the past two years Sarajian has followed a path that deserves close attention.

Background and Physical Profile

Harvey Sarajian was born on January 26, 2005, in Naples, Florida (USA). He stands 188 cm (6’2”) tall and weighs approximately 79 kg. His size alone makes him a difficult opponent for defenders, but he also combines speed and technical ability — a rare mix for an attacking player.

Notably, during his high school years Harvey played not only soccer but also American football and competed in track and field. This background has significantly contributed to his athleticism, strength, and ability to use his body effectively.

Position and Playing Style

Sarajian’s primary position is attacking midfielder (the “number 10”), though he is also capable of playing effectively on the wings.

His key strengths include:

• explosive acceleration

• excellent ball control

• strong one-on-one ability

• physical power and body control

• vision and final pass

Thanks to his height and strength, Harvey is dangerous not only in build-up play but also when making runs into the penalty area.

High School Career

Sarajian played for Naples High School, where he became one of Florida’s top high school soccer players:

• 23 goals and 13 assists in a single season

• 59 total points

• Florida State Player of the Year (5A)

• Southwest Florida Player of the Year

• Gatorade Player of the Year finalist

At the same time, he competed for Florida West and took part in the ECNL Selection Game, one of the most prestigious youth showcases in the United States.

Breakthrough in NCAA: Georgia Southern

In 2024, Sarajian began his college career at Georgia Southern and immediately emerged as one of the biggest revelations of the season.

2024 season statistics:

• 17 matches (16 starts)

• 4 goals

• 6 assists

• 14 points

• 1,035 minutes played

He was named:

• Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year

• First Team All-Sun Belt selection

• One of only seven freshmen nationwide selected to a United Soccer Coaches regional team

In addition, Harvey ranked No. 22 among the Top 100 NCAA freshmen according to TopDrawerSoccer.

Transfer to Wake Forest

After such an impressive debut season, Sarajian became one of the most sought-after transfers in the NCAA and moved to Wake Forest in 2025 — one of the strongest soccer programs in the country.

Wake Forest head coach Bobby Muuss said about the newcomer:

“We’re excited to add a versatile and experienced attacking player. His athleticism and ability to beat defenders in the final third will be a major boost to our attack.”

During the 2025 season with Wake Forest, Harvey played 14 matches, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

It was a transitional year as he adapted to a new system, but even under those circumstances he remained a noticeable figure on the team.

MLS College Showcase and Draft Prospects

In December 2025, Harvey Sarajian received an invitation to the MLS College Showcase (December 10–13, Mesa, Arizona) — a closed event attended by players closely monitored by MLS clubs.

Participation in the Showcase is a crucial step toward the MLS Draft and significantly increases Sarajian’s chances of being selected in MLS SuperDraft 2026.

With proper development, Harvey could become a versatile attacking player capable of competing for a roster spot at an MLS club right away.

The Armenian Connection

Although Sarajian was raised in the United States, his Armenian roots make him particularly interesting for Armenian football fans. In the future, he could attract attention not only from MLS clubs but also from the Football Federation of Armenia, should the question of an international career arise.

